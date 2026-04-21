BRICS opportunity

Advocate Sheeraz Mehdi

AS we move through the second quarter of 2026, the tectonic plates of global geopolitics are shifting with unprecedented speed.

For Pakistan, this year is not merely another chapter in its diplomatic history but a moment of reckoning. With BRICS under India’s chairmanship, the spotlight on Islamabad’s pending membership has shifted from a quiet aspiration to a high-stakes economic strategy. In an increasingly multipolar world, joining this bloc is no longer a luxury but a necessity.

The 18th BRICS Summit arrives at a time when the grouping has expanded into a broader BRICS+ framework. With new entrants such as Indonesia alongside Iran and the United Arab Emirates, the bloc now represents a significant share of the global population and controls nearly 40% of oil reserves. For Pakistan, remaining outside this evolving circle risks more than diplomatic exclusion; it limits access to a growing internal market that is increasingly shifting toward local currency trade and reducing reliance on the US dollar.

Pakistan’s bid has gained momentum due to its recent diplomatic resurgence. Over the past two years, Islamabad has played a constructive role in easing tensions in West Asia, positioning itself as a quiet mediator between major stakeholders including the United States, Israel and Iran. This reflects a level of strategic maturity that has enhanced Pakistan’s global standing. Support from key BRICS members like China and Russia further strengthens its prospects, potentially paving the way for at least Partner Country status.

However, the consensus-based nature of BRICS presents a significant challenge. As chair, India holds considerable influence and historical tensions suggest reluctance in supporting Pakistan’s entry. Yet the broader dynamics appear to be shifting. Countries such as Brazil, along with China and Russia, advocate for a more inclusive Global South platform. In this context, outright opposition could carry diplomatic costs for India. Pakistan must therefore move beyond regional rivalries and present itself as a vital economic corridor linking the energy-rich Middle East with Asia’s industrial centers.

Economically, the rationale for joining is compelling. The New Development Bank offers an alternative to traditional lenders like the IMF, providing financing with fewer conditionalities. In an era increasingly defined by geo-economics, Pakistan’s strategic location, maritime routes and youthful population are assets that align with BRICS priorities in connectivity, trade and digital development.

Ultimately, 2026 stands as a decisive year for Pakistan’s economic diplomacy. Success will depend on demonstrating internal stability and sustained economic reform. If Islamabad can navigate the complexities of India’s presidency with the same finesse it has shown in regional mediation, it may finally secure a place within this influential bloc. The opportunity is significant—and the cost of missing it could be equally profound.