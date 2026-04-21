Pakistan’s deft diplomacy in Iran-US mediation

THE entire international community is appreciating Pakistan’s deft diplomacy in preventing the termination of the ceasefire between Iran and the United States.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir have been trying to facilitate communication between Tehran and Washington to initiate a second round of negotiations that will help reach the off-ramp leading to lasting peace in the Middle East. Without sustainable peace in the region, the current international economic instability is likely to persist.

Pakistan’s role as an influential middle power in the evolving polycentric-multipolar world is underscored by recognition from the US Department of State, which acknowledged Pakistan as an effective mediator and valued partner in finalizing key agreements. International security analysts have also heralded Pakistan’s civil and military leadership as exemplary in promoting peace. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif made a tri-nation tour last week to build consensus on ending the war between Iran and the United States for regional peace. During his visits, Saudi, Qatari, and Turkish leaders praised and supported Pakistan, recognizing its goal to stop a potential international economic meltdown.

Last week, Field Marshal Asim Munir, Chief of Defense Forces and Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) and Interior Minister, Mohsin Naqvi, paid a three-day visit to Iran. Their aim was to earn the trust of Iranian leaders and open the way for a second round of negotiations. These negotiations would address unresolved issues from the 21-hour Islamabad Talks. During the visit, Field Marshal Munir met several Iranian officials. These included President Masoud Pezeshkian, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Major General Ali Abdollahi, commander of Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters in Tehran.

Prime Minister Shehbaz’s shuttle diplomacy, along with Field Marshal Asim Munir, led Iran to relax its stance on the Strait of Hormuz and announce its openness to shipping. President Trump also responded positively, especially by announcing a ceasefire in Lebanon. However, the Americans’ continued blocking of Iranian ships entailed Iranian forces immediately reclosing the strait, which caused speculation about the process for sustainable peace. The analysts are optimistic that Trump’s ‘favorite field marshal’will be able to convince him to make the second round of talks between Iran and the United States successful in the coming days.

The challenging factor in this entire process is President Trump’s mercurial temperament and unilateralist approach, making it difficult to predict the durability of his decisions. On April 17, 2026, he agreed to open the Strait of Hormuz. However, on April 18, 2026, he reversed his position and threatened to maintain a US blockade of Iranian ports if a peace deal with Tehran was not reached. He further added that he may not extend the ceasefire after its expiration, stating, “So you have a blockade, and unfortunately, we have to start dropping bombs again.”

Despite these shifts, Trump has expressed optimism about Pakistan-led diplomatic efforts to negotiate peace before the current ceasefire expires. He said, “If a deal is signed in Islamabad, I may go. They want me.” Major differences over Iran’s nuclear program persist and may lead to a deadlock. Opposing stances on Iran’s uranium enrichment will remain a potential sticking point in the second round of negotiations. Trump wants Tehran to transfer its enriched uranium to the US, while Iran refuses to send its stockpile anywhere. Without resolving these nuclear issues, the US could refuse to lift sanctions on Iran.

Notwithstanding differing opinions, the encouraging sign is that Iran is amenable to negotiating a nuclear issue with Washington. Notably, Iran appears ready to keep its uranium enrichment under International Atomic Energy Agency safeguards, ensuring it does not lead to a bomb. At the same time, Iran will not compromise on its peaceful use of nuclear technology and material, which it claims as its legitimate right as an NPT member, and has shown willingness to pay any price to preserve.

Mediation between warring parties is difficult, especially as both sides claim victory. Trump asserted Tehran had accepted “almost everything.” On April 19, 2026, Iran’s parliamentary speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, said Iran would have the “upper hand on the battlefield,” and Trump was requesting a ceasefire. These statements serve domestic politics but complicate mediation. To conclude, currently, Pakistan’s deft diplomacy is yielding results. It has succeeded in creating a conducive environment for a second round of talks between Iran and the United States for a sustainable peace in the region.

—The writer is Prof at the School of Politics and IR, Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad.

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