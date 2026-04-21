Empowerment of women: Need of the hour

SOCIETY flounders when its women are kept at bay in various aspects of life.

The world has been undergoing a tremendous transformation in the fields of science, education, technology, and the economy. However, one aspect remains persistently stagnant: the empowerment of women in these transformative phases. Women constitute half of the sky; nevertheless, they continue to be marginalized in almost every sphere of life, particularly in the educational and economic domains. Pakistan stands as a glaring example of this disparity. The country abysmally ranks 146 in the Global Gender Index, which starkly highlights the deplorable condition of women within the state.

To begin with education, it is the cornerstone of an enlightened and progressive society. It serves as a potent tool to combat multifaceted social issues. Women, owing to their subordinate position in society, are disproportionately vulnerable to these challenges. In such a context, it becomes imperative for women to acquire education so that they can discern social evils and strive for a dignified standard of living. In the absence of education, they are more likely to descend into extreme poverty and chronic unemployment.

Resultantly, they become more susceptible to various forms of violence. According to United Nations reports, in Pakistan, 28% of women aged 15–49 have experienced physical violence, while 6% have endured sexual violence. This data underscores the indispensable role of education in empowering women. If provided with quality education, many of these entrenched issues could be mitigated to a significant extent.

Following education, the economy constitutes the backbone of any society. In an increasingly materialistic and competitive world, economic empowerment of women is a sine qua non for sustainable development. Granting women economic rights and opportunities would enable them to alleviate their socio-economic hardships, including critical health concerns. According to the World Economic Forum, women’s health conditions are frequently overlooked, misdiagnosed, or under-researched, resulting in limited and often ineffective treatment options.

The report further elucidates systemic gaps in diagnosis and care, as chronic conditions like endometriosis often take years to be properly diagnosed, while mental health disorders such as depression and anxiety are disproportionately higher among women. Such disparities further accentuate the necessity of economic autonomy, enabling women to access better healthcare and improve their overall well-being.

Therefore, countries like Pakistan must undertake comprehensive and pragmatic measures to empower women. The state must ensure the provision of quality and inclusive education so that women can effectively address deep-rooted social issues. Furthermore, fostering economic empowerment is equally indispensable for achieving sustainable development and social equity in the contemporary world.

—The writer occasionally contributes to the national press, based in Kandhkot.

([email protected])