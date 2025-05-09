BREAKING: Pakistan Shuts Down Airspace Nationwide after Indian Strikes on Nur Khan Airbase

ISLAMABAD – In a dramatic escalation of tensions between Pakistan and India, Islamabad issued nationwide Notice to Airmen (NOTAM), shutting down its airspace for all aircraft. The decision comes in response to an alleged Indian missile strike on the Nur Khan Airbase, located near Islamabad, Pakistan’s capital.

Reports suggest that the strike involved cruise missiles, a significant military action that, if confirmed, would mark the first such attack deep within Pakistan’s capital region. Nur Khan Airbase is a key installation for the Pakistan Air Force, housing AWACS aircraft, tankers, and cargo planes.

Pakistan Airspace Closed

The attack has prompted immediate security measures, with the Pakistani government now fully restricting air traffic over the country. This move is seen as a direct response to India’s growing military actions, further heightening the already fragile situation between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.

Authorities have yet to confirm the full extent of the damage, but explosions were reported near the base following the strike. Both sides are bracing for further confrontations, with military forces on high alert.