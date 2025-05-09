‘Allahu Akbar’ echoes through Rawalpindi as Pakistanis flood streets after Indian Airbase Attacks

ISLAMABAD – Garisson city of Rawalpindi saw massive wave of patriotic unity as Pakistanis took to streets chanting “Takbeer – Allahu Akbar” and “Pakistan Army Zindabad” (Long Live Pakistan Army) after India targetted key airbases in Pakistan.

Masses response came in the aftermath of what security officials have described as a failed Indian missile attack. As news spread, thousands of people in Rawalpindi emerged with Pakistani flags in hand, showing unwavering solidarity with the armed forces and defying the threat with courage.

“This is a dangerous time, but the people have shown they will never be cowed. We are all one when Pakistan is under threat,” said a local resident, waving the national flag.

Indian Attacks in Pakistan

رات تین بجے ہونے والے بھارتی حملے کے فوری بعد عوام کی بڑی تعداد نور خان ائیربیس راولپنڈی کے باہر جمع ہو گئی۔ پاکستان اور فوج کے حق میں زبردست نعرے بازی جاری۔۔۔ pic.twitter.com/4FjIF5UaYz — Mahtab Aziz (@mahtab2010) May 9, 2025

The explosions, which were also reported in Lahore, are under investigation. In Rawalpindi, two major blasts were heard in the vicinity of the airbase, prompting swift action by law enforcement and emergency services. Police have sealed off the area, and rescue teams were dispatched immediately.

The airbase, located just 10 kilometers from Islamabad, is one of the most strategic military facilities in the country, housing vital Air Force assets.

This show of public resilience comes amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, with both sides engaging in air and drone strikes across the region.