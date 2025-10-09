NEPRA slaps Rs25 million fine on K-Electric over 2023 power breakdown

ISLAMABAD – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has imposed a hefty fine of Rs25 million on K-Electric following a major power breakdown in January 2023.

According to NEPRA, K-Electric failed to fulfill its operational responsibilities, leading to the disruption.

NEPRA criticized K-Electric’s explanation, stating that their justification for the power breakdown was insufficient. The authority also rejected K-Electric’s attempt to solely blame the national grid for the failure, asserting that the utility is responsible for the weaknesses and faults in its own system.

The authority deemed K-Electric’s responses as unsatisfactory and unacceptable, ordering the company to pay the imposed fine within 15 days.

The regulatory body further highlighted that the utility’s reference to system inertia was technically accurate but inadequate to justify the breakdown.

NEPRA noted that K-Electric’s Black Start capability explanation was ineffective, as the company failed to restore power during the crisis, despite conducting Black Start drills.

The authority’s decision also pointed out that repeated tripping and ineffective safety measures demonstrated technical flaws in the Black Start plant. Following a review of K-Electric’s response, NEPRA offered the utility a hearing, which was initially scheduled for November 14, 2024, but postponed at K-Electric’s request. The hearing was rescheduled to March 20, 2025, at NEPRA’s head office.