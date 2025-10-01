World’s first AI actress unveiled at Zurich film festival sparks global debate

ZURICH – The debut of the world’s first artificial intelligence (AI)-generated actress, Tilly Norwood, at the Zurich Film Festival has created a stir across the global film industry.

The digital actress, introduced by Sequoia Studios, drew both fascination and concern from industry circles. The studio admitted that the project initially faced skepticism, but its presentation at the festival attracted strong interest, with several talent agents reportedly considering casting the virtual actress in upcoming films.

Tilly Norwood’s creator, actress and producer Eliane van der Velden, explained in an Instagram statement that the project is not intended to replace human performers but to serve as a new dimension of art and creativity. She compared AI-driven acting to animation, puppetry, and CGI—innovative mediums of expression—while stressing that no technology can replace the passion and essence of human acting.

These two film clips feature Tilly Norwood, a young actress from the UK. Numerous talent agencies are eager to sign Tilly, believing that she’ll be the next “girl next door” Hollywood sensation to grace the silver screen! And there’s one more thing about the talented Norwood…… pic.twitter.com/fhLeCxdTmv — Mark Vallen (@mark_vallen) September 29, 2025

Following her unveiling, Tilly Norwood has already become active on social media and announced her first role in a comedy drama titled AI Commissioner. The announcement has fueled curiosity among fans about how an AI actress will perform on screen and what impact she may have on the film industry.

While some producers and agents hailed the development as a revolutionary step for cinema’s future, several prominent figures in Hollywood expressed concerns about its implications.