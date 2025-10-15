Good news as Punjab government notifies increase in salaries

LAHORE – The Punjab provincial government has announced an increase in daily wages for workers, with the formal notification issued by the Assistant Commissioner of HR.

The new wage structure applies to skilled, semi-skilled, and unskilled laborers, with significant increases in their daily earnings.

Skilled Workers: The daily wage for skilled workers has been raised by Rs1,975, bringing their monthly salary to Rs45,945.

Semi-Skilled Workers: Semi-skilled workers will now earn Rs1,558 more per day, with their new monthly salary set at Rs43,108.

Unskilled Workers: Unskilled laborers will see a Rs1,538 increase in their daily wage, bringing their monthly earnings to Rs40,000.

This wage hike aims to improve the livelihood of laborers and recognizes their crucial contribution to the province’s economy.