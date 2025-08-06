Board of advisors meets to kick off preparations for ‘Jalib Awami Mela’

LAHORE – The Habib Jalib Memorial Foundation has officially begun preparations for the upcoming “Jalib Awami Mela” with the inaugural meeting of its Board of Advisors, hosted by former federal minister Khurshid Mahmood Kasuri.

The meeting brought together prominent figures including senior journalist Suhail Warraich, CEO Lampro Mellon Sabahat Rafiq, former DG Walled City Authority Kamran Lashari, President of the Habib Jalib Memorial Foundation Ammar Jalib, and Information Secretary and public relations expert Syed Shehzad Roshan Gilani.

The session focused on strategic planning for the festival and the foundation’s future direction. Participants unanimously agreed on initiatives aimed at promoting patriotism, strengthening inter-provincial harmony, and fostering intellectual discourse inspired by Habib Jalib’s democratic ideals.

It was also decided to actively engage youth with the foundation and introduce Jalib’s revolutionary message in educational institutions across the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Foundation President Ammar Jalib expressed his gratitude to the advisors, saying that it was a matter of pride to have such distinguished personalities contributing to the national effort to carry forward Habib Jalib’s mission.