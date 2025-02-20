Ahsan Iqbal opens state-of-the-art data centre at NED University

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, Mr. Ahsan Iqbal, graced the launch ceremony of the state-of-the-art Data Centre at NED University as the Chief Guest.

The event marked a significant milestone in Pakistan’s technological advancement and academic collaboration.

Minister Ahsan Iqbal extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Vice Chancellor of NED University, the Vice Chancellor of Toronto Metropolitan University, the President of the Canada Business Council, Vice Chancellors of various universities in Sindh, distinguished faculty members, and all those who contributed to the realisation of this landmark project.

In his address, Minister Iqbal expressed his appreciation for this initiative, stating, “Ladies and gentlemen, it is indeed a great moment for me to be the Chief Guest at the launch ceremony of this state-of-the-art Data Centre.”

He highlighted that this Data Centre aligns with the objectives outlined in Pakistan’s Vision 2025, which aimed to bring the country at par with global technological advancements.Reflecting on Pakistan’s development trajectory, the Minister lamented the nation’s history of missed opportunities.

He noted that Pakistan had once played a pivotal role in assisting countries such as Korea with their five-year plans, providing Malaysia with higher education resources, and aiding in the establishment of Emirates Airlines.

However, those nations that learned from Pakistan are now role models, while Pakistan itself has struggled with consistent progress due to political instability and frequent government changes.”Vision 2025, if implemented properly, would have placed Pakistan among the top 25 economies of the world,” he remarked.

He emphasised that under PMLN government, Pakistan had successfully eradicated terrorism, ended load shedding, improved the economy, executed the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and restored peace in Karachi. However, he regretted that these efforts were disrupted by a government change orchestrated by a select few individuals, leading to setbacks in national progress.

Minister Iqbal underscored that despite Pakistan facing severe economic challenges two years ago, the current government has made significant strides in stabilising the economy. He highlighted key initiatives such as the Uraan Pakistan Program, aimed at integrating Artificial Intelligence across various sectors to enhance efficiency and global competitiveness.

He also reflected on key technological initiatives undertaken in 2017-2018, including the establishment of: National Center for Cyber Security, National Center for Automation and Robotics, National Center for Big Data and Cloud Computing, National Center for GIS and Satellite Technology, National Center for Livestock and Genomics, National Center for Applied Mathematics.

He noted that these centers were designed to propel Pakistan into the future, but their progress was hindered due to the lack of direction and expertise in subsequent governments.

Looking ahead, Minister Iqbal asserted that Pakistan has the potential to become the fastest-growing economy in Asia, given its strong combination of human capital and natural resources. He stressed the importance of effective utilization of the newly inaugurated Data Centre, urging the Higher Education Commission (HEC) to ensure its optimal performance and impact on research and development.

Addressing concerns about certain Pakistanis abroad speaking negatively about the country, the Minister urged citizens to remain patriotic and work collectively for Pakistan’s prosperity.The ceremony concluded on an uplifting note as Minister Ahsan Iqbal passionately declared, “Pakistan Zindabad!”