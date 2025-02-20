KP announces free OPD service under Sehat Card Plus scheme [Check Eligibility]

PESHAWAR – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has launched the free OPD service at hospitals under the Sehat Card Plus programme in a bid to ensure universal health coverage to citizens of the province.

KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur inaugurated the service in a ceremony which was attended by his cabinet members, lawmakers and and officials from the Health Department.

The free OPD service has been launched as a pilot project in Mardan district and later it will be expanded to Malakand, and Kohat districts in the second phase.

People holding the Sehat Card Plus will be able to get medicines, tests and other healthcare services free of cost.

The pilot project is being launched in collaboration with the German organization KfW and will be further expanded in the future, state broadcaster reported.

Who is Eligible?

Based on the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) data, approximately 120,000 deserving households from Mardan, Malakan, Kohat will get the free OPD service.

Free OPD services will be available not only at hospitals already on the Sehat Card panel but also at all Basic Health Units (BHUs) and Rural Health Centers (RHCs) at the Union Council level.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has become the first province to announce free OPD services under the Sehat Card Plus.