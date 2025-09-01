Blood Moon 2025: When, and where to Catch Eclipse this September

KARACHI – Skygazers are already excited about blood moon as the rare and striking event that transforms moon into a red colored sphere. Its dramatic appearance stuns everyone and photographers, while its rarity makes witnessing it feel special.

Movies, myths and spiritual tales add to the fascination, and social media amplifies hype as people share snaps and live streams of Blood Moon

Pakistanis are also exicited to witness one of most spectacular astronomical events of the year, a total lunar eclipse, on the night of September 7-8 Sunday .

Met Office confirmed that this will be the only eclipse visible in South Asian nation this year. The moon will slowly transform into striking red orb, creating breathtaking celestial display as Earth’s atmosphere filters sunlight and bathes the lunar surface in eerie red light.

Blood Moon will start in evening of September 7 and continue into the early hours of September 8, giving stargazers across country plenty of time to witness this rare phenomenon.

Experts say witnessing a Blood Moon is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for many.

Blood Moon in Pictures

Blood Moon Facts

Red Glow

During a total lunar eclipse, the moon turns a deep red or copper color, creating a dramatic, almost otherworldly sight in the night sky.

Visible Around the World

While not every location sees the full event, parts of Asia, Australia, Europe, Africa, and New Zealand can witness different phases of an upcoming blood moon.

Atmospheric Magic

The moon’s red hue comes from sunlight filtering through Earth’s atmosphere, scattering blue light and leaving warm red and orange tones, similar to a spectacular sunset.

History and Mystique

Blood moons have inspired awe, myths, and even historical events like when Columbus used a lunar eclipse in 1504 to influence the Arawak people.