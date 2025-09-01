Afghanistan beat UAE by 38 runs in T20I Tri-Series match

SHARJAH – Afghanistan beat the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by 38 runs in the T20I Tri-Series match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Chasing a formidable 189 runs for victory, UAE scored 150/8 in the allocated 20 overs.

Mohammad Waseem was the top scorer for the UAE with 67 runs, followed by Rahul Chopra, who contributed an unbeaten 52. Ethan D’Souza made 12. Skipper Rashid Khan and player of the match Sharafuddin Ashraf took three wickets each, while Fazalhaq Farooqi and Mohammad Nabi got one wicket each.

Earlier, Afghanistan scored 188/4 in their quota of 20 overs. Ibrahim Zadran was the highest scorer for Afghanistan with 63 runs. Sediqullah Atal contributed 54, Karim Janat 23, Azmatullah Omarzai 20 and Darwish Rasooli 10 runs. Muhammad Rohid and Saghir Khan bagged two wickets each.