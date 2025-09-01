Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rains: Heavy falls expected

PESHAWAR – Significant rains with isolated heavy falls are expected in Peshawar on Monday night, Tuesday and Wednesday with occasional gaps.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal penetrate the upper and central parts of Pakistan. A westerly wave also affects the upper parts of the country, which will continue to persist till tomorrow.

Under these weather conditions, significant rain-wind/thundershowers are expected in Dir, Swat, Chitral, Kohistan, Shangla, Battagram, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi, Buner, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Khyber, Mohmand, Kurram, Bajaur, Orakzai, Tank, Lakki Marwat, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Bannu, Waziristan and Dera Ismail Khan on Monday night, Tuesday and Wednesday with occasional gaps.

Heavy rains are also expected at isolated places. Landslides/mudslides may cause road closures in vulnerable areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the period.

Peshawar’s maximum temperatures will likely remain between 34°C and 36°C on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Meanwhile, rain-wind/thundershower occurred in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours.

Rainfall (mm): Saidu Sharif 26, Balakot 25, Malam Jabba 16, Kakul 03

In Peshawar, the maximum temperature was recorded at 35°C. Relative humidity during the evening was recorded at 64 per cent.