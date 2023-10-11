Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Wednesday said that the government was committed to further strengthening the local bodies which will transform the development landscape in Balochistan. Chairing the Local Council Grant Committee meeting here, Ali Mardan said the caretaker provincial government will provide all possible support to the local bodies within its jurisdiction.

In the meeting, a detailed discussion on issues related to the Local Council Finance Commission was held. The meeting was briefed that a total of 11,000 local body representatives had been elected in the local body election in the province. Around 907 local bodies are functional in Balochistan and local government elections to be held in Quetta, it added. The meeting was also briefed on issues related to LCGC, the distribution of funds and the proposed distribution formula.—APP