Balochistan International Think Tank (BITT) and Friends of Universe Society Pakistan organized a seminar titled “Valuable resources of Balochistan and solution to Balochistan’s economic problems” at Quetta Press Club here. Chairman Pashtun-Khwa Milli Awami Party, Mehmood Khan Achakzai chaired the session also attended by the political leaders and former member of the legislative assemblies including Abdul Rauf Mengal, Abdul Rahim Ziaratwal, Dr Hamid Khan Achakzai, Dr Ishaq Baloch, Mir Changez Jamali, Sana Durrani, senior journalist Shehzadar Zulfiqar, President BITT Owais Jadoon and others.

Addressing the seminar Mehmood Khan Achakzai, chairman of the Pashtun Khaw Mili Awami Party said establishing an atmosphere of brotherhood between Afghanistan and Pakistan will bring peace, development and prosperity in the region. “We do not want charity from anyone, Allah Almighty has given us the resources, acknowledging and provision of due right to Balochistan is the only demand we are striving for,” he stressed.

He said, being a pro-democracy party, we do not want to break Pakistan; rather we will fight on every front for the defense of Pakistan. We should be recognized as equal citizens and provided basic facilities of life and access to resources. This is not such a big demand that it cannot be fulfilled. PKMAP chairman deplored that natural gas discovered from Sui area of Balochsitan is delivered to every nook and corner of the country, but the people of Dera Bugti where it is excavated are still deprived of this blessing. Speakers including Abdul Rauf Mengal, Abdul Rahim Ziaratwal, Dr. Hamid Khan Achakzai, Dr. Ishaq Baloch, Mir Changez Jamali, Sana Durrani, senior journalist Shehzadar Zulfiqar also highlighted the plight faced by the people of Balochsitan. “Balochistan is a resource-rich province.—INP