Blasts Rock Rawalpindi, Lahore as Indian Missile Strike targets major Airbases

RAWALPINDI – Massive explosions were reported in Rawalpindi and Lahore, sparking fears of a major security incident. In Rawalpindi, two blasts were heard near the strategic Nur Khan Airbase, located in the Chaklala area just 10 kilometers from capital city Islamabad.

The loud explosions prompted an immediate response from local police and emergency rescue teams, who quickly cordoned off the area.

Indian Attacks in Lahore, Rawalpindi

Reports suggest that explosions may have been the result of a missile strike aimed at the airbase. However, security sources indicate that the attack was successfully intercepted, preventing any damage to the base or surrounding areas. While official statements are still awaited, authorities claim the attempted strike was foiled before reaching its target.

In provincial capital Lahore, multiple explosions were also reported in the city, although the exact details and locations of these blasts remain under investigation. The cause and possible connections between the two incidents are currently being examined by security agencies.

The incidents come amid rising tensions between Pakistan and India, and the potential for further escalation remains high. Officials have stated that investigations into the blasts are ongoing, and updates will follow as more information becomes available.