Black Day observed against Indian occupation of Kashmir

Pakistanis and Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and worldwide observed Kashmir Black Day on Sunday, marking 77 years since Indian troops illegally entered into the valley on October 27, 1947.

President Asif Ali Zardari called upon the international community to exert pressure on India to halt its ongoing human rights abuses in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), alleviate the suffering of Kashmiris, and implement UN Security Council resolutions.

“Pakistan will stand shoulder-to-shoulder with its Kashmiri brothers and sisters until they achieve their inalienable right to self-determination,” the president said in a message on the occasion of “Kashmir Black Day”, 27 October 2024.

The president said October 27, 1947, marked a dark chapter in South Asian history when India sent troops to occupy Jammu and Kashmir. For decades, the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) have endured brutal repression by Indian forces.

Over the years, he said India had transformed IIOJK into one of the most militarised regions in the world. Thousands of innocent Kashmiris have been killed, while their legitimate leaders remain imprisoned, and local media is heavily censored.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said Pakistan has always expressed its unwavering solidarity with Kashmiri brothers and sisters and it will continue to extend its full moral, diplomatic and political support to them until the final resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

In his message on the occasion of ‘Kashmir Black Day’ – 27 October 2024, the prime minister said on this day 77 years ago, Indian forces landed in Srinagar. India has since stifled the legitimate aspirations of the Kashmiri people to determine their destiny. It has failed to fulfill its obligations under the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.