BISP Kafalat Rs13,500 last installment of 2025 – 8171 status update

ISLAMABAD – The Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) is set to release the last quarterly installment of Rs13,500 for the year 2025, starting from October 2025, under Benazir Kafalat initiative.

The initiative, which was launched in 2008, has emerged as the largest single cash transfer programme in Pakistan’s history. It has both short and long-term objectives.

The short term objective of the initiative is to protect marginalised people from negative effects of higher inflation, food crisis and poor economic growth.

The long term objective of program is to eradicate extreme and chronic poverty, along with women empowerment, as set out in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Latest statistics show financial assistance is provided to around 10 million deserving families across the country.

BISP Installment Schedule

BISP installments are released by the federal government four times a year, once every three months [January-March, April-June, July-September and October-December].

The final installment for the quarter October-September is issued district wise with different time periods for each area.

8171 SMS for Installment Status

The BISP beneficiaries can check the status of their installment of Rs13,500 by sending their 13-digit CNIC number to the official code 8171. They will receive instant reply with their payment status.

Mobile Wallet App

Earlier this year, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif officially launches Digital Wallets and SIM provision under the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) — a transformative step toward women empowerment, financial inclusion, and a secure, transparent support system.

The balance of the beneficiaries will automatically show in their BISP digital wallet after the payment is transferred by the government.