BISP Kafalat Rs13,500 cash payment April 2025 – Quarterly installment update

Bisp Kafaalat New Per Quarter Installment From January 2025
ISLAMABAD – The Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has announced the release of the quarterly installment of Rs135,000 under Benazir Kafalat initiative.

BISP has shared the update in a post shared on Facebook, stating that cash payments of the quarterly installment in being made to the women registered with the programme at the designated camp offices in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other provinces.

Previously, the Benazir Kafalat installment stood at Rs10,500. However, it has now been increased to Rs13,500 to provide more relief to the deserving families across the country.

BISP’s DG Punjab Arshad Liaquat is conducting visits in different cities to ensure the smooth payment of the installment to the deserving people.

He categorically stated that there is no additional fee for cash payment of BISP Kafalat installment, adding that file a complaint with BISP if anyone demands any kind of fee.

The initiative, which was launched in 2008, has emerged as the largest single cash transfer programme in Pakistan’s history. It has both short and long-term objectives.

The short term objective of the initiative is to protect marginalised people from negative effects of higher inflation, food crisis and poor economic growth.

The long term objectives of program is to eradicate extreme and chronic poverty, along with women empowerment, as set out in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The Benazir Income Support Program is currently providing financial assistance to over 9.3 million deserving families across the country and the authorities now aims at increasing the number to 10 million by next year.

BISP Kafalat Per Quarter New Payment April 2025

The government has announced to increase the per quarter amount to Rs13,500 from 2025 for all registered families in order to provide relief to them amid inflation.

Our Correspondent

Recomended

