BISP 8171 registration update from government [March 2025]

ISLAMABAD – The Benazir Income Support Programme, which was launched in 2008, has issued an update regarding registration for its different initiative for financial assistance.

The Programme targets cash transfers to vulnerable and deserving women and their families from the poorest households, who are selected through a survey, across the country irrespective of political affiliations, racial identity, geographic location, and religious beliefs.

The long term objectives of BISP include meeting the targets of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) on eradicating extreme and chronic poverty and empowering women.

BISP has the largest database of the poorest households in Pakistan which is the output of the first national door-to-door poverty survey.

This data is used for the planning poverty alleviation and social protection development policies and programmes.

BISP Initiatives

BISP runs various initiatives such as Kafaalat Programme, Benazir Taleemi Wazaif and Benazir Nahounuma.

It is mandatory for the applicants to register with BISP Pakistan to avail the financial support.

BISP Registration Update

The BISP Pakistan has shared a short video on social media, addressing the wrong information being spread on social media regarding registration.

It has clarified that registration for Benazir Income Support Programme is only made through survey, adding that surveys are conducted every two years.