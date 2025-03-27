Blast near Police mobile in Quetta kills 2, injures over dozen

QUETTA – A blast near police van on Double Road in Quetta killed two while over dozen individuals suffered injuries, including two police officers. The blast occurred as the police vehicle approached, causing significant damage to the mobile.

Local police said explosive device was hidden in a motorcycle and detonated remotely as the police van neared the area. The explosion injured both civilians and law enforcement personnel, prompting immediate medical attention.

The injured have been transported to the Trauma Center at Civil Hospital, where emergency protocols were activated. Additional medical staff, including doctors and paramedics, were called in to assist with the surge in casualties.

Quetta Blast

Local authorities have cordoned off the area, and a full investigation has been launched to determine the perpetrators behind the attack. Security in the region has been heightened as officials work to gather more details about the incident.

This attack highlights the ongoing security challenges faced in Quetta, where similar incidents have occurred in the past.

Balochistan Terrorism