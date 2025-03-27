AGL67.11▼ -1.95 (-0.03%)AIRLINK173.68▼ -2.21 (-0.01%)BOP10.82▼ -0.16 (-0.01%)CNERGY8.26▲ 0.26 (0.03%)DCL9.06▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)DFML44.6▼ -0.07 (0.00%)DGKC135.33▲ 2.34 (0.02%)FCCL46.41▲ 0.29 (0.01%)FFL16.14▲ 0.07 (0.00%)HUBC146.32▲ 2.36 (0.02%)HUMNL13.4▲ 0.05 (0.00%)KEL4.39▼ -0.11 (-0.02%)KOSM5.93▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)MLCF59.66▲ 0.16 (0.00%)NBP76.29▼ -0.84 (-0.01%)OGDC232.73▼ -0.02 (0.00%)PAEL47.98▲ 0.5 (0.01%)PIBTL10.4▼ -0.18 (-0.02%)PPL191.48▼ -1.82 (-0.01%)PRL36.83▼ -0.17 (0.00%)PTC23.2▼ -0.57 (-0.02%)SEARL98.76▼ -1.11 (-0.01%)TELE7.73▼ -0.02 (0.00%)TOMCL33.99▼ -0.78 (-0.02%)TPLP10.75▼ -0.12 (-0.01%)TREET22.29▼ -0.51 (-0.02%)TRG66.01▲ 0.87 (0.01%)UNITY28.36▼ -0.22 (-0.01%)WTL1.32▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)

Blast near Police mobile in Quetta kills 2, injures over dozen

Blast Near Police Van In Quetta Kills 2 Injures Over Dozen
QUETTA – A blast near police van on Double Road in Quetta killed two while over dozen individuals suffered injuries, including two police officers. The blast occurred as the police vehicle approached, causing significant damage to the mobile.

Local police said explosive device was hidden in a motorcycle and detonated remotely as the police van neared the area. The explosion injured both civilians and law enforcement personnel, prompting immediate medical attention.

The injured have been transported to the Trauma Center at Civil Hospital, where emergency protocols were activated. Additional medical staff, including doctors and paramedics, were called in to assist with the surge in casualties.

Quetta Blast

Local authorities have cordoned off the area, and a full investigation has been launched to determine the perpetrators behind the attack. Security in the region has been heightened as officials work to gather more details about the incident.

This attack highlights the ongoing security challenges faced in Quetta, where similar incidents have occurred in the past.

Balochistan Terrorism

Earlier in the day, a brutal attack on Karachi-bound bus in Gwadar’s Kalmat area night left six passengers dead, including a man from Multan. Five died instantly, while one succumbed to injuries at the hospital.

The attack follows a recent shooting in Mangochar, Balochistan, where four workers from Punjab were killed. In response, President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the attack, offering condolences and urging a thorough investigation. Both leaders emphasized the importance of defeating terrorism and ensuring justice for the victims.

Earlier this month, Baloch militants hijacked Jafer Express train traveling from Quetta to Peshawar, shocking Pakistan. Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility for the attack, which led to a 36-hour standoff with the military.
Jaffar Express Attack Suspect Held Over Hate Campaign Against State Institutes
At least 31 people, including civilians and militants, were killed, though BLA claimed to have killed all hostages. This hijacking marked a shift in militant tactics, as Baloch terrorists primarily targeted road transport before.

Pakistani military and government blamed India and Afghanistan for supporting the militants, and even evidence has been provided. The government apparently fails to address deeper political and economic grievances driving the insurgency. To resolve the conflict, many believe a political solution is needed.

This is a developing story, more updates to follow.

Web Desk (Lahore)

Recomended

