AIOU extends admission date for matric, FA, BS programs

Update On Aiou Matric Intermediate Admissions 2025 Deadline
ISLAMABAD – Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has extended the deadline for admissions to its various programmes in order to facilitate students amid Ramazan.

Considering this situation, students requested the university’s Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood to extend the deadline, said a press release on Thursday.

Acknowledging the commitment to education, the Vice Chancellor approved an extension of the admission deadline until April 10, 2025.

Now, new applicants can enroll themselves in Matric, FA, Associate Degree, B.Ed, BS, BBA, Postgraduate Diploma programs, and various certificate courses with a late fee until April 10.

It is important to note that continuing students of these programs can also complete their enrollment within the extended period.

Director Admissions, Syed Zia-ul-Hasnain, said enrollment for face-to-face programs offered in Spring 2025 semester has been completed for both new and continuing students, and no further admissions are possible in these programs.

However, admissions are still open for the mentioned programs under the distance learning system.

Students have been advised to complete their registration on time to ensure uninterrupted academic activities.

Our Correspondent

Recomended

