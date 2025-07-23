Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Bise Sahiwal Matric Topper 2025 Class 10 Position Holders List Here

SAHIWAL – Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Sahiwal on Wednesday announced results of the Matric Annual Examination 2025, with a pass percentage of 67.81%.

Out of 71,789 students who appeared in the exams, 48,680 successfully passed, marking a steady academic performance across the board.

BISE Sahiwal Position Holders 2025

Position Student Marks
1st Muhammad Faizan 1185
2nd Umme Roman 1187
3rd Faizan Fareed 1189

BISE Lahore Matric Results

Position Name Marks
1st Haram Fatima 1193
2nd (Joint) Noor-ul-Huda 1188
2nd (Joint) Haji Abu Zar Tanveer 1188
3rd Muhammad Ali 1187

BISE Lahore announces class 10 results 2025 position holders today

