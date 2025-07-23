BISE Sahiwal Matric Topper 2025 – Class 10 Position Holders List here

SAHIWAL – Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Sahiwal on Wednesday announced results of the Matric Annual Examination 2025, with a pass percentage of 67.81%.
Out of 71,789 students who appeared in the exams, 48,680 successfully passed, marking a steady academic performance across the board.
BISE Sahiwal Position Holders 2025
|Position
|Student
|Marks
|1st
|Muhammad Faizan
|1185
|2nd
|Umme Roman
|1187
|3rd
|Faizan Fareed
|1189
BISE Lahore Matric Results
|Position
|Name
|Marks
|1st
|Haram Fatima
|1193
|2nd (Joint)
|Noor-ul-Huda
|1188
|2nd (Joint)
|Haji Abu Zar Tanveer
|1188
|3rd
|Muhammad Ali
|1187
BISE Lahore announces class 10 results 2025 position holders today