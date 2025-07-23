BISE Sahiwal Matric Topper 2025 – Class 10 Position Holders List here

SAHIWAL – Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Sahiwal on Wednesday announced results of the Matric Annual Examination 2025, with a pass percentage of 67.81%.

Out of 71,789 students who appeared in the exams, 48,680 successfully passed, marking a steady academic performance across the board.

BISE Sahiwal Position Holders 2025

Position Student Marks 1st Muhammad Faizan 1185 2nd Umme Roman 1187 3rd Faizan Fareed 1189

