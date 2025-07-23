BISE Sargodha Matric Toppers List – Position Holders 2025

SARGODHA – Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Sargodha on Wednesday officially announced results for Matriculation examination 2025, revelig top performers from both government and private schools.

Marwa Sohail, a student of a private school, claimed the first position by securing 1187 marks, demonstrating exceptional academic excellence.

BISE Sargodha Matric Toppers 2025

Position Toppers name Marks 1st Marwa Sohail 1187 2nd Siraj Khan 1186 3rd Asad, Mubeen and Muneeb ur Rehman 1184

The second position was bagged by Siraj Khan, a student of Government High School Kammar Mushani, with an impressive 1186 marks. His achievement stands as a proud moment for public sector education. Asad Mubeen, and Muneeb ur Rehman, each scoring 1184 marks.

The result reflects a healthy academic competition between public and private institutions and showcases the dedication and hard work of students across the region. The Sargodha Board commended all position holders and extended best wishes for their future academic endeavors.