BISE Rawalpindi 11th class results 2025: Check your marks online

RAWALPINDI – The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Rawalpindi will announce class 11th results 2025 today (October 15).

Students from Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal, Murree and Talagang appear in board exams conducted by the BISE Rawalpindi earlier this year.

The Class 11 results of the Rawalpindi Board hold great importance for students as they mark the beginning of their higher secondary education journey. These results help students identify their academic strengths and weaknesses, guiding them in selecting the right subjects and career paths for the future.

A strong performance in Class 11 builds confidence and forms the foundation for Class 12, which directly impacts university admissions and scholarships. Moreover, the results reflect a student’s dedication, consistency, and understanding of core concepts, helping them prepare for competitive exams and future academic challenges effectively.

Rawalpindi Board Class 11th Results 2025 Online Check

The candidates of the BISE Rawalpindi can check the results using the three different ways.

Website

Candidates can check their class 11th results by visiting the official websites of the Rawalpindi Board (http://biserawalpindi.edu.pk/).

Results via SMS

Students can get the results by sending their Roll Number to 800296 if they are facing trouble while using the website.

Results Gazette PDF

The gazette for results 2025 will be shared on official website of the Rawalpindi Board. People can also buy it from the board office.