Pakistan granted long-term permission to export fish to US

ISLAMABAD –Pakistan has been granted a four-year permission to export fish and seafood products to the United States, marking a significant recognition of the country’s seafood quality on a global scale.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, announced the development, stating that Pakistani fisheries meet stringent US standards.

He emphasized that this approval will ensure continuity in seafood exports, bringing stability and growth to Pakistan’s export sector.

Last year, Pakistan exported 242,000 tons of fish, earning $489 million in foreign exchange. The minister projected exports to reach $600 million in the coming year.

In July 2025, Pakistan and the United Stated conclude a trade dead after negotiations on tariff policy.

“We have just concluded a Deal with the Country of Pakistan, whereby Pakistan and the United States will work together on developing their massive Oil Reserves,” US President Donald Trump had stated in a social media post.

“We are in the process of choosing the Oil Company that will lead this Partnership. Who knows, maybe they’ll be selling Oil to India some day!”

He noted that a US-Pakistan partnership was now in motion and that an American oil company would soon be chosen to lead the initiative.

In a statement, the Ministry of Finance had also confirmed that a trade agreement has reached between Pakistan and the United States. The purpose of this agreement is to promote bilateral trade, enhance market access, attract investment, and foster cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

This development took place during a meeting between Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, and U.S. Trade Representative Jamison Greer.

Secretary of Commerce Jawad Paul and Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, were also present at the meeting.

As a result of the Pakistan-US agreement, there will be a reduction in mutual tariffs, particularly on Pakistani products exported to the United States.

The statement said that this agreement would mark the beginning of a new era of economic cooperation between the two countries in key economic sectors, especially energy, minerals, IT, cryptocurrency, and others.

According to the Ministry of Finance, this agreement will support ongoing efforts to strengthen Pakistan’s trade relations with the United States, especially to expand these relations to various U.S. states.

The Ministry of Finance stated that under this agreement, both countries will gain better access to each other’s markets, and an increase in U.S. investment in Pakistan’s infrastructure and development projects is expected.

The statement said that this trade agreement reflects the commitment of the leadership of both countries to deepen bilateral relations and to use all efforts to strengthen trade and investment ties.