BISE Multan Class 10 Roll Number Slips 2026 issued – How to download

Class 10th roll number slip 2026 download: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Multan has issued date sheet for class 10th (matric class) first annual examination 2026.

As per the date sheet, the examination will commence on March 27, 2026 when papers of Arabic, Clothing & Textile and Geometrical & Technical Drawing will be conducted in first group while History of Islam and History of Pakistan in the second shift.

However, the exam of English compulsory will be held on March 30 in both morning and evening shifts in jurisdiction of Multan board.

It is mandatory for all public and private students to bring their roll number slips to appear in the examination as authorities will not allow them to enter the examination centre without it.

The roll number slips carries details of paper timings, examination centre address and date sheet of the candidate’s papers.

BISE Lahore Class 10 Roll Number Slip 2026 for Public Schools

The Multan Board has announced that heads of the public and affiliated schools can download the roll number slips of their students from the official website of BISE Multan.

Class 10 Roll Number Slip for Private Students

The board said it has dispatched the roll number slips of private students at their postal address. It added that they can also download their slips from official website of the Multan Board.

How to Download Class 10 Roll Number Slips 2026

Enter your Form Number – the one mentioned in Admission Form

Enter your Current Exam Roll No

Enter your Previous Roll No

Enter your Reference No

Enter your Complete Name According to Admission Form

Enter your Complete Father Name According to Admission Form