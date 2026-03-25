Bise Multan Class 10 English Compulsory Past Papers Ahead Of Exams 2026

MULTAN – The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Multan is all set to conduct first annual examinations of 2026 for matric or class 10 exams from March 27.

The Multan board’s jurisdiction comprises Multan District, Khanewal District, Vehari District and Lodhran District.

The English compulsory exam, regarded by students as one of the most challenging subjects, is set to be held on March 30 in both morning and evening sessions.

Before exams, students should review past and model papers to become familiar with the exam format. These papers also help identify frequently asked questions, which may appear again in upcoming exams.

Past papers play a vital role in preparing for Class 10 exams 2026 under BISE Multan. They help students understand the exam pattern, question types, and marking scheme, reducing anxiety and boosting confidence.

By practicing previous years’ papers, students can identify important topics, manage time effectively, and improve accuracy.

They also serve as a benchmark to evaluate one’s preparation level and highlight areas that need more focus. Regular use of past papers ensures familiarity with real exam conditions, enabling students to perform better and achieve higher scores in their matriculation exams.

Multan Board Matric English Past Papers

Following is the objective type past papers of English compulsory subject. The Objective type paper will be carrying 19 questions with total 19 marks while students will have 20 minutes to attempt it.