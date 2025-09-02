BISE Mardan intermediate results 2025 declared: Check class 11, 12 results online

PESHAWAR – The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Mardan declared the intermediate (HSSC Part I and II) results of first annual examinations 2025 on Tuesday.

The jurisdiction of the Mardan board covers the districts of Mardan and Nowshera within the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan.

The results ceremony was held at 10 am where names of position holders were announced. However the complete results will be available online at 12:30 pm.

BISE Mardan Board Inter Results Online Check

Students can check their results online through official website of BISE Mardan (https://web.bisemdn.edu.pk/). They need to navigate to the results section and enter their roll number or name to get their Detailed Mark Sheet.

Check Mardan Board 12 Class Results via SMS

Students can also check their results of HSSC Part 1, 2 by sending their roll number through SMS to 8583

Result Gazette

The official gazette containing complete results will be uploaded on the Mardan board’s website after the results are officially declared.

The intermediate results hold great significance for students as they mark a crucial milestone in their academic journey.

These results determine eligibility for higher education opportunities in universities and colleges across Pakistan.

Good performance can open doors to scholarships and professional courses, shaping students’ future careers.

Moreover, the results reflect the quality of education in the province and help authorities identify areas needing improvement.