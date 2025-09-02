Australia’s Mitchell Starc retires from T20Is to focus on Tests, ODIs

SYDNEY – Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc has announced his immediate retirement from T20 Internationals, bringing an end to a notable chapter of his career in the shortest format.

The 35-year-old pacer said he made the decision in order to concentrate on Test and One-Day International cricket, formats he considers his top priority.

Cricket Australia said that Starc has not featured in a T20 International since the 2022 T20 World Cup.

He will continue to be available for Tests and ODIs while also participating in franchise-based domestic leagues, including the Indian Premier League (IPL).

In his farewell note to the format, Starc reflected on his journey, saying that Test cricket has always remained his foremost passion. He expressed gratitude for the opportunity to represent Australia in T20s and highlighted the country’s triumph in the 2021 T20 World Cup as a career-defining moment.

“I’ve enjoyed every T20 game I played for Australia, and winning the World Cup in 2021 will always remain a very special memory,” he said.

Starc’s T20I career spanned 65 matches, in which he claimed 79 wickets with his lethal pace and left-arm swing.

Renowned for his ability to deliver yorkers in crunch moments, Starc played a crucial role in strengthening Australia’s bowling attack across all formats.

Cricket experts believe his decision will help prolong his Test career, where he remains a vital part of Australia’s fast-bowling trio alongside Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood.