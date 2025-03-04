BISE Lahore: English Compulsory model paper for matric exams 2025

10th Class English Compulsory Paper 2025: Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore’s first annual examinations 2025 for matric class began today, March 4.

The current jurisdiction of the Lahore board has been confined to the districts of Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura and Nankana Sahib. The board is responsible to conduct annual exam in all these districts.

Today, papers of Arabic, Geography will be taken in first group while History of Islam, History of Pakistan, wood working and Art and Model Drawing (Theory) in the second shift.

However, the exam of English compulsory is scheduled for March 5 with students pacing up preparation for the exams.

The English compulsory paper consists of two parts – Objective and Subjective – and students are given 2 hours and 30 minutes to attempt the paper.

Class 10 English Compulsory Model Paper 2025 Lahore Board

The BISE Lahore has shared model paper for English compulsory on its official website, providing insights into the structure of the paper.

The model papers can help understand the types of questions they may encounter in the papers.

BISE Lahore is set to hold the English Compulsory paper, which is considered one of the tough papers for both Arts and Science group students, on March 5.

The Objective type paper will be carrying 19 questions with total 19 marks while students will have 20 minutes to attempt it.

Similarly, the subjective type paper will consist of two sections with first section comprising short answers questions. Following is the model papers issued by the Lahore board and you can find the English compulsory model paper on page number 18 and 19.