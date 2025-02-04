Pak Army Chief vows full force response to any Indian aggression at Corps Commander Conference

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir reacted firmly to provocative statements from the Indian armed forces and vowed a befitting reply to any misadventure in the region at the 267th Corps Commanders’ Conference (CCC) at the General Headquarters (GHQ).

Pakistan’s top commanders undertook detailed review of regional and internal security situation, assessing various security threats. He discussed prevailing situation along Line of Control and Working Boundary, as well as the broader security landscape.

267th Corps Commander Conference

The strong remarks from top Pakistani military leadership comes ahead of Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5, 2025, as ongoing human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) continues to haunt the residents of valley.

The forum reiterated Islamabad’s commitment to support Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination, as outlined in UNSC resolutions, emphasizing the need for international intervention to address these violations.

Pak Army Commanders expressed concern over recent verbal aggression by Indian military officials, calling them irresponsible and threat for regional peace.

In his address, the top commander assured that Pakistan Army is fully prepared to defend the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and that these remarks from New Delhi are mere frustration and a diversion from their key issues.

The forum also expressed alarm over the continued use of Afghan soil by the terrorist group Fitna Al Khawarij for attacks against Pakistan, urging the Afghan Interim Government to take concrete actions against these groups rather than issuing denials.

Furthermore, the forum highlighted the urgent need for socio-economic development initiatives in Balochistan to counter foreign-driven narratives of exclusion. The military leadership reiterated that peace in Balochistan would not be disrupted and vowed to counter any foreign-sponsored efforts to radicalize the youth in the region.

Army Chief also commended the operational preparedness of military formations and stressed the importance of ongoing mission-oriented training and joint exercises, and reaffirmed that military leadership remains fully committed to addressing the nation’s challenges and fulfilling its constitutional duties with the steadfast support of the people of Pakistan.