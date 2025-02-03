Okara cleric arrested over dance performance at Mehndi event in Madressah

OKARA – A disturbing case has been reported from Okara city, where a vulgar dance performance at the Mehndi ceremony shocked everyone, and later prompted legal trouble for the cleric.

A case has been lodged in Division police station area of College Road Okara which mentioned a viral video showing music being played on a sound system and dancers performing on it. As the clip went viral, District Police Officer (DPO) Rashid Hidayat took notice, directing local police to investigate the matter.

The mosque’s imam, Qari Ashiq, and several other individuals involved in the event were arrested in connection with the incident under section 294b.

The event, which was meant to be a family celebration for Qari Ashiq’s daughter, took place in the basement area adjacent to the madrassa. The inappropriate use of music and dancing at the religious site led to public outcry, prompting authorities to take legal action to address the violation.

DPO Rashid Hidayat has emphasized that the police will ensure that such events do not occur again in religious spaces. Further investigations are underway.