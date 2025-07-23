BISE Gujranwala Matric Toppers 2025; Check Full Position Holders here

GUJRANWALA – Shafayat Rasool, Alisha Zaib, and Fatima Shireez shared first position as Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Gujranwala officially announced the Matric results 2025.

A total of 19 students secured top positions, showing competition impressive academic achievement in the region. Girls dominated the top ranks, securing seven positions, while boys clinched three overall positions, showcasing a strong showing by female students this year.

BISE Gujranwala Position Holders 2025

Position Student(s) Marks 1st Shafayat Rasool – Alisha Zaib – Fatima Shireez 1187 2nd Muhammad Mohed – Muhammad Abdullah 1186 3rd Five Students 1185

Muhammad Mohed and Muhammad Abdullah shared the second position with 1186 marks. The third position was shared by five students, each obtaining 1185 marks, underlining the high level of competition and academic excellence.

The board congratulated all the position holders and acknowledged their hard work, dedication, and the support of their families and teachers. A special ceremony to honor the toppers is expected to be held in the coming days.

Chairman of BISE Gujranwala lauded the performance of all students and encouraged them to continue striving for excellence in future academic pursuits.