BISE Faisalabad Matric Toppers 2025; Class 10 Position Holders

Faisalabad – Muhammad Moiz Qamar got first position in Matric Exams 2025 as Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad declared toppers.

This year, all top three positions were claimed by students from private schools, showcasing their academic strength and performance.

Leading the results, Muhammad Moiz Qamar secured the first position with an impressive 1189 marks, setting a benchmark for excellence.

BISE Faisalabad Position Holders 2025

Position Name of Student Marks 1st Muhammad Moiz Qamar 1189 2nd Maham Mumtaz 1187 3rd Meerab Warraich 1186

Maham Mumtaz followed closely by securing the second position with 1187 marks, while Meerab Warraich clinched the third position with 1186 marks.

BISE Faisalabad officials congratulated the position holders and praised the role of private institutions in nurturing talent. The board also acknowledged the efforts of teachers and parents in guiding these students toward success.

A prize distribution ceremony is expected to be held soon to honor the achievements of the toppers.