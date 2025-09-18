BISE Gujranwala Class 12 Results 2025 today – How to check online

GUJRANWALA – The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Gujranwala is set to announce the class 12th or intermediate part II results 2025 today (Thursday).

The results of Class 12 hold great importance as they form the foundation for a student’s academic future. These results reflect the effort and learning of students during their board examination, which often sets the tone for their studies in future.

Parents, teachers, and schools also consider these results as a measure of progress.

Gujranwala Board Class 12 Results 2025 Online Check

The candidates of the BISE Rawalpindi can check the 12th class results using the three different ways.

Website

Candidates can check their class 12 results by visiting the official websites of the Gujranwala Board (https://bisegrw.edu.pk/).

Results through SMS

Students can get the results by sending their Roll Number to 800290.

Gazette

The gazette is issued by the board on its official website after declaring the results or it can also be bought from the board’s office. It is helpful in knowing the result in case a student lost his/her roll number slip or forget it.

12th Class Paper Rechecking

The students of BISE Gujranwal can apply for rechecking or re-evaluation within 15 days of the 12th class result announcement in case of not satisfied with the results.