Bilawal for implementing int’l laws to address challenges facing world

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has stressed the need to implement international laws to address the challenges facing the world.

In an interview with CGTN, Bilawal Bhutto said that the second phase of CPEC will promote cooperation between Pakistan and China in the fields of industrialisation, agriculture, and IT.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is accompanying President Asif Ali Zardari during his visit to China nowadays.

Bilawal said China just held the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Tianjin Summit, and President Xi Jinping proposed the Global Government Initiative. What do you think of the initiative? “I think it’s particularly important given the challenges that the international community is facing today,” said Bilawal.

He said the advocacy of the promotion of international law of following a rules-based order of multilateralism and cooperation, is the only way for us to internationally meet the governance challenges of today, whether it is in the form of climate change, whether it is in the form of terrorism, or whether it is in the form of a global pandemic.

He added Phase I of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor primarily focuses on infrastructure and energy. What are the key priorities and anticipated challenges for Phase II?

“So, as you mentioned, Phase 1 was for our infrastructure – for our communication infrastructure linking China to the warm waters, the development of Gwadar port, and our energy infrastructure in Pakistan, to some extent, are transport infrastructure will help facilitate the trade between our two countries,” the PPP leader remarked.

As part of the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, we want to see work in industrialisation, in the modernisation of agriculture, in the IT and tech rounds that I mentioned earlier, and also in green energy, solar energy, and wind energy.

China is making great advancements in the realm of electric vehicles. That’s also a domain that Pakistan and China will be cooperating under in this new phase of our development. And as a result of this phase of our development, we expect to see more socioeconomic development within Pakistan and for the people of Pakistan and China to reap the benefits of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and the economic cooperation.—NNI