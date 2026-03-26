Beyond the Eid crescent

DURING the Holy Month, we put our best step forward in everything, we do, we think, we act and we refrain from.

Our minds, heart and soul is singularly beset with pleasing Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta’ala. We seek out deeds of nobility for seeking the good pleasure of the Lord. The act of Fasting has many lessons for the Muslim Ummah. Allah has ordained the best form of worship upon Muslims to cultivate amongst them the loftiest Traits in their characters. In Abstinence from food and drink and by indulging in prayers one learns to discover his/her own being and that helps in purging the self from all types of evil, including malice towards others.

In Islam, there is no room for ritualistic worship; mere observance of Saum is insufficient, this act has to be accompanied by revolutionary changes in the character of an individual. The essence of Fasting is to imbibe a permanently inherent quality of leading a devout and disciplined life. The practice of good behaviour that attends a Muslim during his Fasting tenure is to be replicated for the remaining days of the year. The garb of humility and modesty is not meant to be worn only for 30 days in a year. This has to be a permanent attire of character.

Life that is highly disciplined and regulated becomes the hallmark of our personality during the month of Ramadan. There is constant rush to observe.” Timings” to match the Salat, the Sehri and Iftar times. We become sticklers for focused time management. This is usually in direct contrast to our normal behaviour in other months. We can be’ Late’ for anything or event, without remorse; in fact with no regrets. The Disorderliness is usually the order of our lives. All of this changes during the period of Fasting.

As a nation and as a national trait, we do not enjoy a good reputation in the context of management of time. Yet with this negative perception (rightfully though), we prove ourselves to be excellent time managers during Ramadan. We observe a strict regimen of time management right from Sehri To Iftar and later to Taraveeh Prayers. We are hardly late. We make deliberate and conscious effort to see that the clock for enactment of various obligations is strictly adhered to. We for 30 days prove our perception of being bad time managers wrong ——- – so, there is no excuse why we cannot for the rest of the other 11 months, not be disciplined in the organization and management of time. Readers would recall how they have to navigate towards their homes close to the time of breaking the fast – – the daredevil drivers follow the Formula One, principles on the broken streets of the city…… Because this is one obligation, we will never be late for —— – as if a few minutes delay in breaking the Fast would render it invalid.

In strict adherence to the teachings rising out of the noble act of Fasting, we tend to eat less and develop some degree of understanding of what pangs of hunger mean, to the less privileged. It is to them, the less fortunate, all of us rush to reach out… We enthusiastically arrange for Sehri and Iftar meals that are delivered to the mosque in the locality. And all of such and other noble deeds are performed with a dancing and radiating smile on our faces. In what otherwise may irritate us during other days, we repeatedly cater to any request (even repeated ones) for any type of assistance, as part of Taqwah.( Fear of Allah).

In our speech and conversations we are mindful not to indulge in backbiting – – an otherwise too, a loathsome activity. This means we can control our emotions and hence the choice of words, even in disagreement or any issue can remain within the confines of decency and grace. So, why not resolve to practice this pleasing behaviour for all times? We have no reason or excuse not to do so. Our religion emphasizes on “Isteqamat” that is consistency. Acts of nobility must be part of her every day culture; and not be bursts of temporary application. Periodic adherence to the principles of good behaviour cannot qualify us for being accepted as being true and abiding adherents.

Ramadan should not be viewed as a season of temporary devotion. Instead, it must be seen as, a religious toil of a month, to last for a lifetime, as continuing habit. All the fine qualities of behaviour and response as practice during Ramadan must become our second nature. Muslims cannot afford to be inconsistent in conduct. The change we bring around for 30 days must become routine for the rest of the year. The need to progress through change must remain the outcome of the period of Fasting. Far too long, we have all, contradicted, our noble behaviour and practices. This happens just as the Crescent is sighted. The city goes up in deafening turmoil of a sound frenzy with bursts of uncalled-for and indiscriminate firing. We violate the foundations of our devotion. The resolve to practice continually the traits displayed during Ramadan must be hard as cannon balls. Habits formed must cling for life.

It must not be forgotten that the whole purpose of Fasting during Ramadan is to promote righteousness, which is a progressive cultivation of spiritual values. The Prophet (PBUH) was very particular and emphatic in drawing attention to this aspect of Fasting. He (PBUH) said “, he who abstains from food and drink during the period of Fasting but does not strive to abstain and safeguard himself against moral lapses starves to no purpose.” The performance of any act of worship must be accompanied by bringing in revolutionary changes in the character of an individual. The changes must induce Piety, Mercifulness, Forbearance, Forgiveness and also ability and consciousness to bury the knowledge of misdeeds of others. Scandals or misdeeds should not be published.

Fasting must serve with purpose, which is to alter and amend our personality and character for it to get in absolute consonance with the principles of our noble religion. Those who have fasted must stand out as embodiment and true reflection for what Islam stands for – – – a religion of peace, tolerance, mercy and forbearance. The qualitative change in our character must be visible to all; if it does the purpose of Fasting is served.

—The writer is a Senior Banker & freelance contributor.