CDA, DHA back in action as Margalla Enclave Housing Project enters Second Phase

ISLAMABAD – Capital Development Authority (CDA) is set to launch Phase II of Margalla Enclave Housing Project at Kuri Road after federal cabinet approval.

Phase II will cover 83 kanals 78 in Kuri and five in Humak and CDA plans to invite applications from government-owned developers to partner in the scheme.

Phase I, developed with the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) under a 55-45 land-to-development formula, saw hundreds of residential plots sold, but work is still ongoing. While CDA board approved the new phase under Public Procurement Regulatory Authority rules allowing direct contracting between government entities, critics argue the authority’s repeated reliance on joint ventures highlights its inability to develop land independently.

Earlier, CDA struggled with sector development as last sector completed was D-12 some two decade back, while other projects including Park Enclave, C-14, C-15, E-12, I-12, and I-15 remain under development, and several acquired sectors like D-13, E-13, F-13, H-16, C-13, and C-16 have seen little progress.

Those familiar with development said sector development is CDA’s core job. With decades of experience and resources, it should prove it can deliver, rather than relying repeatedly on joint ventures.