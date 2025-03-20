Lahore, Punjab weather; gradual rise in temperatures likely

LAHORE – Plains of Punjab including Lahore will likely witness gradual rise in temperatures during this week.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), continental air prevails over most parts of Pakistan.

Under these conditions, isolated rains and gusty winds are likely in Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and Sahiwal on Thursday evening/night. Partly cloudy weather is expected in Murree and Galliyat.

On Friday and Saturday, mainly dry weather is likely in Lahore and most districts of Punjab. Dry spell will cause gradual increase in temperatures in the provincial metropolis and other plain areas from March 21 onward.

Lahore’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 17°C and 19°C on Friday and 18°C and 20°C on Saturday.

Meanwhile, dry weather prevailed in Lahore and most districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. However, rains occurred at isolated places in upper Punjab.

Rainfall (mm): Islamabad (Saidpur 13, City 07, Zeropoint 06, Golra 05, Bokra 02), Murree 11, Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 04, Chaklala 03, Katcheri 02), Jhelum 02

Murree remained the coldest place in Pakistan, where the minimum temperature was recorded at 03°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 39 per cent.

In Lahore, the minimum temperature was recorded at 16°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 55 per cent.