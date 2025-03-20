China extends Emergency Cash Assistance to Pakistan after Balochistan Train Hijacking

ISLAMABAD – Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Mr. Jiang Zaidong officially handed over emergency cash assistance from the Red Cross Society of China to Pakistan Red Crescent Society.

The ceremony, which took place on March 19, was attended by the Foreign Secretary of Pakistan Ms. Amna Baloch Chairperson of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society Ms. Farzana Naek and Minister-Counselor Mr. Xu Hangtian from the Chinese Embassy.

In his address, Ambassador Jiang Zaidong expressed China’s firm stance against terrorism and condemned the recent train hijacking incident in Balochistan. He extended his deepest condolences to the victims and their families, as well as his wishes for a swift recovery to those injured. The emergency cash assistance is part of China’s effort to support Pakistan in providing necessary medical treatment to the injured and helping in the aftermath of the tragic event.

“China firmly opposes all forms of terrorism. Our hearts go out to the victims of this heinous attack, and we stand with Pakistan during this difficult time,” said Ambassador Jiang.

In light of this gesture, Ms. Amna Baloch and Ms. Farzana Naek expressed their heartfelt gratitude for the generous aid, emphasizing that this assistance highlights unwavering, ironclad brotherly ties between the two nations. Pakistan’s representatives pledged to immediately allocate the funds to support the ongoing efforts to assist the affected individuals and maximize the effectiveness of the aid.

The collaboration between the Red Cross Society of China and the Pakistan Red Crescent Society underscores the continued humanitarian partnership between the two countries, strengthening their bond in times of crisis.