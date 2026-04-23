‘BDSM Role-Play’ ends in Death as woman burns partner alive

ISLAMABAD – A private session between two people in a Bengaluru home reportedly turned into a tragedy that shocked region. Police said Prema called her boyfriend Kiran over to her residence, promising a “surprise” and a consensual BDSM-style encounter.

The 27-year-old accused identified as Prema has been arrested for alleged murder of her boyfriend Kiran in what police describe as a sexual role-play encounter that ended in horrific incident.

Police said Prema and Kiran were both employees at mobile service store in Rajajinagar, and had been in a relationship for nearly two years. Their bond had reportedly become strained after Kiran turned down her marriage proposal.

This week, Prema invited Kiran to her residence after her mother and brother had left for work, luring him with promises of a “surprise” and a “good time.” Police say that once he arrived, she blindfolded him and tied his hands and legs with a rope, assuring him it was part of an intimate act.

She then poured a liquid, which is said to be kerosene or petrol, over him and set him on fire. Trapped and restrained, Kiran was unable to escape and died on the spot.

Authorities registered murder case against Prema, who has since been taken into custody. Investigations are ongoing to determine the exact sequence of events and motive behind the killing.