Abdul Rahim Sherazi made CTO Lahore after Athar Waheed’s resignation

LAHORE – Syed Abdul Rahim Sherazi (PSP/BS-19), who was serving as District Police Officer (DPO) Mandi Bahauddin, has been immediately transferred and appointed as the new Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore.

The posting has been made under Section 9 of the Punjab Civil Servants Act, 1974, against an already vacant position. Punjab Services and General Administration Department has issued an urgent notification dated 23 April 2026, announcing a key reshuffle in the city’s traffic leadership.

The high-level change comes in the wake of the resignation of the previous CTO Lahore, Athar Waheed, who stepped down after completing approximately 14 months in office.

After that, Waqas Nazir was given additional charge of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore, following a recent administrative reshuffle.

In his resignation letter addressed to the Inspector General of Punjab Police, he cited personal reasons for his inability to continue in the role. After his resignation, authorities have directed Athar Waheed to report to the Establishment Division.