O-Level Exams 2026 in Pakistan Update amid Islamabad Security Lockdown

LAHORE – Twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi remained under tightened security, ahead of expected talks, which affected the academic activities and now Cambridge authorities shared update for O-Level examinations scheduled for April 24.

In an announcment, Cambrigde said the O-Level exams will proceed without any changes. British Council, working in close coordination with Cambridge, said that the exam timetable remains intact, though the situation is being continuously monitored.

Officials assured that students and parents will be immediately informed if any last-minute changes occur.

O Levels (for students aged 14–16) and A Levels (for ages 16–19) are globally recognized Cambridge qualifications. O Levels provide students with a broad academic foundation across multiple subjects, while A Levels focus on specialized subject areas designed to prepare students for university education.

Meanwhile, security in Islamabad has been significantly intensified in light of heightened regional developments, despite the cancellation of US Vice President JD Vance’s planned visit.

Authorities ordered the closure of all schools and offices located within the highly sensitive Red Zone for tomorrow, citing security concerns. A formal notification issued by the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad directed all institutions in the area to shut operations and immediately shift to work-from-home arrangements.

Red Zone has effectively been sealed off, with entry completely restricted, turning it into a heavily fortified security zone with strict control over movement. Security forces remain on high alert across the capital, with heightened deployment already in place for several days.