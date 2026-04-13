Uber under Fire as another Sexual Assault Trial kicks off in Federal Court

NEW YORK – Cab giant Uber sparked another controversy, as a late-night ride ended up with legal tussle as woman alleging inappropriate conduct by her driver in the wee hours.

After damaging courtroom defeat, American multinational transportation company is s once again under intense legal fire, returning to federal court this week to confront shocking allegations that one of its drivers sexually assaulted a passenger.

The high-stakes trial unfolding in Charlotte, North Carolina, is expected to last three weeks, and its outcome could send shockwaves through thousands of similar cases. With more than 3,300 lawsuits already consolidated in federal court, this case is being closely watched as a critical “bellwether” that could shape the future of Uber’s mounting legal crisis.

At center of the case is an anonymous woman who alleges that in March 2019, after arriving at her destination in Raleigh just before 2 a.m., her Uber driver crossed a disturbing line. According to the lawsuit, he grabbed her inner thigh and made a chilling remark, asking if he could “keep it with him.” The woman says she fled the vehicle immediately in fear.

Uber insists it is not a transportation provider but merely a technology platform, arguing it should not be held to the same legal standards as taxi services. It also maintains that its drivers are independent contractors, not employees, and therefore it should not be held responsible for their actions.

The case will be overseen by US District Judge Charles Breyer, who is already managing the broader wave of litigation against the company.

In a statement, Uber said the alleged incident was never reported at the time and only surfaced through the lawsuit. The company emphasized that it takes sexual assault claims seriously and is continuing to invest in safety technology and victim support—but critics argue those efforts have not gone far enough.

The urgency of this trial is heightened by a recent courtroom blow to Uber in Arizona. In that case, a jury sided with a woman from Oklahoma who accused a driver of harassing and raping her during a 2023 ride. Jurors concluded the driver acted as Uber’s agent, holding the company accountable and awarding $8.5 million in damages.

Meanwhile, the legal storm continues to grow. Uber is battling more than 500 additional cases in California alone. In one trial there, a jury acknowledged the company had failed to implement adequate safety measures, but ultimately ruled that its negligence was not the primary cause of the plaintiff’s harm.

As these cases pile up, the outcome of the North Carolina trial could prove pivotal—either reinforcing a troubling pattern for Uber or offering the company a crucial lifeline in one of the most serious legal challenges it has ever faced.