Where can you buy used cars with 1 year warranty in Karachi?

KARACHI – The highly anticipated Suzuki Used Car Gala is set to take place on October 5 in southern port city of Karachi.

It will take place at Hall No. 5 of the Expo Center from 10 am to 6 pm, offering car buyers a chance to explore over 125 certified used vehicles — all under one roof.

Organized to provide value-driven options for customers looking to purchase a reliable pre-owned vehicle, the event promises a wide range of certified used cars backed by attractive benefits.

Key Benefits

The company offers up to 1-Year warranty for vehicles purchased from the used car gala, providing a mentally satisfaction to the buyers.

It also offers three free services, exclusive financing and insurance packages, free vehicle evaluation and option to upgrade to a new or certified car

The event serves as a one-stop solution for anyone looking to buy, sell, or upgrade their vehicle with confidence and ease.

Suzuki Cars in Pakistan

Here are various Suzuki cars sold in Pakistan by Pak Suzuki Motor Company Limited (PSMCL)

Suzuki Alto

Engine: 660cc

Variants: VX, VXR, VXR AGS, VXL AGS

Segment: Budget hatchback

Features: Fuel efficient, compact size, AGS (Auto Gear Shift) option

Suzuki Cultus

Engine: 1000cc (K10B)

Variants: VXR, VXL, Auto Gear Shift (AGS)

Segment: Hatchback

Features: Stylish design, modern interior, AGS option

Suzuki Wagon R

Engine: 1000cc (K10B)

Variants: VXR, VXL, AGS

Segment: Tall hatchback

Features: Spacious, fuel efficient, AGS variant available

Suzuki Swift

Engine: 1200cc (K12M)

Variants: GL Manual, GL CVT, GLX CVT

Segment: Premium hatchback

Features: Smart key, push start, 6 airbags (in GLX), modern infotainment