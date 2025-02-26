Punjab govt plays significant role for media industry: Secretary Information

Pakistan Observer Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Mr. Faisal Zahid Malik meets Provincial Information Secretary Mr Syed Tahir Raza Hamdani, discusses matters of mutual interests

Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of Pakistan Observer, Mr. Faisal Zahid Malik, met with Punjab Information Secretary Syed TahirRazaHamdani to the matters of mutual interests.

“We are all for Pakistan,” said Mr. Faisal Zahid Malik during his meeting with Provincial Secretary Information Mr. Syed TahirRazaHamdani at his office at Civil Secretariat in Lahore on Tuesday.

He said Pakistan Observer has been promoting the positive image of the country since the beginning.

During the meeting, Mr. Faisal Zahid Malik also congratulated Mr. Hamdani on his appointment as the Secretary of Punjab Information and Culture Department. He lauded the efforts being made by the provincial secretary for the welfare of journalists and the development of the media sector.

Mr. Hamdani warmly welcomed Mr. Faisal Zahid Malik and assured him of his full support and cooperation. He acknowledged the legacy of Pakistan Observer’s founder, Zahid Malik, recognizing his contributions to journalism in Pakistan. He also commended Mr. Faisal Zahid Malik for his active role in strengthening the media industry and his efforts in the welfare sector.

“The Punjab government, particularly Provincial Information Minister Azma Zahid Bokhari, is playing a significant role in the welfare of the journalist community and for the media industry,” said Mr. Hamdani stated.

The meeting also included discussions on various matters of mutual interest, emphasizing the importance of collaboration between the government and media organizations for a progressive and responsible press.

The both sides reaffirmed their commitment to ensure growth of media in the country.