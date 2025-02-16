AGL55.98▼ -1.15 (-0.02%)AIRLINK189.36▲ 1.33 (0.01%)BOP11.1▼ -0.76 (-0.06%)CNERGY7.28▼ -0.26 (-0.03%)DCL8.73▲ 0.06 (0.01%)DFML51.89▼ -2.61 (-0.05%)DGKC106.09▼ -1.99 (-0.02%)FCCL36.65▼ -1.14 (-0.03%)FFL14.95▼ -0.29 (-0.02%)HUBC130.89▲ 0.74 (0.01%)HUMNL13.47▼ -0.14 (-0.01%)KEL4.28▼ -0.07 (-0.02%)KOSM6.08▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)MLCF45.94▲ 0.26 (0.01%)NBP76.66▲ 1.74 (0.02%)OGDC201.86▼ -4.57 (-0.02%)PAEL38.36▼ -1.95 (-0.05%)PIBTL7.94▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)PPL173.46▼ -5.38 (-0.03%)PRL34.73▼ -1.63 (-0.04%)PTC23.95▼ -0.44 (-0.02%)SEARL101.74▼ -1.42 (-0.01%)TELE8.14▼ -0.24 (-0.03%)TOMCL33.16▲ 0.22 (0.01%)TPLP12.02▼ -0.14 (-0.01%)TREET21.47▲ 0.29 (0.01%)TRG67.4▲ 0.07 (0.00%)UNITY29.51▼ -0.32 (-0.01%)WTL1.52▼ -0.05 (-0.03%)

Bangladesh HC calls on Governor Sindh

Bangladesh Hc Calls On Governor Sindh
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

 

Governor Sindh Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori met with Bangladesh’s High Commissioner Iqbal Hossain Khan at Governor House, where they discussed bilateral relations, trade cooperation, and exchange of delegations. Bangladesh’s Deputy High Commissioner S.M. Mahbub Alam and Arif Ilahi were also present at the meeting. Sindh Governor stated that bilateral relations between the two countries have entered a new phase, and Pakistan is keen to enhance trade and delegation exchanges with Bangladesh. High Commissioner Iqbal Hossain Khan expressed Bangladesh’s support for a strong and stable Pakistan.

He also proposed: Increasing bilateral air operations, granting sister city status to Karachi and Chattogram, expanding cooperation in economic and public welfare projects, public Welfare Initiatives & Tree Plantation Drive. The High Commissioner noted that ongoing projects under the Governor’s Initiatives would help improve the quality of life for the public.

As part of the tree plantation campaign, the Bangladeshi High Commissioner also planted a sapling on the Governor House lawn.

News desk

Related Posts

  • Karachi

Sindh to enforce strict vehicle fitness inspections

  • Karachi

Sindh moves to cut power costs, tackle theft

  • Karachi

Governor Sindh encourages Japanese investment

  • Karachi

Aurangzeb highlights structural reforms at InsureImpact Conference Pakistan 2025

Recomended

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer