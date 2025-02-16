Bangladesh Hc Calls On Governor Sindh

Governor Sindh Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori met with Bangladesh’s High Commissioner Iqbal Hossain Khan at Governor House, where they discussed bilateral relations, trade cooperation, and exchange of delegations. Bangladesh’s Deputy High Commissioner S.M. Mahbub Alam and Arif Ilahi were also present at the meeting. Sindh Governor stated that bilateral relations between the two countries have entered a new phase, and Pakistan is keen to enhance trade and delegation exchanges with Bangladesh. High Commissioner Iqbal Hossain Khan expressed Bangladesh’s support for a strong and stable Pakistan.

He also proposed: Increasing bilateral air operations, granting sister city status to Karachi and Chattogram, expanding cooperation in economic and public welfare projects, public Welfare Initiatives & Tree Plantation Drive. The High Commissioner noted that ongoing projects under the Governor’s Initiatives would help improve the quality of life for the public.

As part of the tree plantation campaign, the Bangladeshi High Commissioner also planted a sapling on the Governor House lawn.