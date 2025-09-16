Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by eight runs in T20 Asia Cup 2025 match

ABU DHABI – Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by eight runs in the Group B match of the Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Chasing a competitive 155-run target for victory, Afghanistan were all out at 146 on the last ball of the 20th over.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz was the top scorer for Afghanistan with 35 off 31, followed by Azmatullah Omarzai, who made a quick-fire 30 off 16 balls, to keep the hopes of crossing the finish line alive.

Rashid Khan contributed a valuable 20 off 11 balls, Gulbadin Naib 16 off 14 balls, Mohammad Nabi 15 off 15 balls and Noor Ahmad 14 off nine balls.

Mustafizur Rahman took three wickets, and Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed and Rishad Hossain two each. Karim Janat was run out. Nasum Ahmad was named player of the match for his exceptional bowling performance.

Winning the toss and opting to bat first, Bangladesh managed to reach 154 for the loss of five wickets in their quota of 20 overs.

Tanzid Hasan Tamim was the top scorer with 52 off 31 balls, hitting four fours and three maximums. Saif Hassan contributed 30 off 28 balls, Towhid Hridoy 26 off 20 balls, Nurul Hasan and Jaker Ali 12 each and Shamim Hossain 11 off 11 balls.

Skipper Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad took two wickets each, and Azmatullah Omarzai one.

Bangladesh Playing XI: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Saif Hassan, Litton Das (capt & wk), Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Nurul Hasan, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed

Afghanistan Playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sediqullah Atal, Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan (capt), Noor Ahmad, AM Ghazanfar, Fazalhaq Farooqi